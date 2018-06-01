Can't Beat Christine 6/1: Katherine from South Windsor

Katherine from South Windsor stepped up! How did she fare? Play along... and see if you Can't Beat Christine!



Morgan Freeman's lawyer has demanded a retraction and apology from CNN over its story last week accusing the actor of unwanted touching and sexual harassment. What does CNN stand for?

Cable News Network

Trailer was released for the upcoming Winnie The Pooh movie. Who is the little boy who is friends with Pooh?

Christopher Robin



Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting their first child. Who does Norman play on The Walking Dead?

Daryl



Mint Julep Day was recently celebrated. This alcoholic drink is most commonly referenced with one particular sporting event... what is it?

Kentucky Derby



Idina Menzel just turned 47. She sang the smash hit 'Let It Go' from Frozen. What A-List actor mispronounced her name during her introduction at the Oscars a few years back, calling her Adele Dazeem?

John Travolta

