Can't Beat Christine 6/4: Hope From Bristol

Jada Pinkett Smith says she's receiving steroid injections for her hair loss. What is the medical term for hair loss?

Alopecia

CNN has responded to Morgan Freeman's demand for an apology and a retraction. To paraphrase, they said "Go ahead and take us to court, we'll win, and you'll be stuck paying our legal fees." In what classic movie did Freeman play the character Red, opposite Tim Robbins' character Andy.

The Shawshank Redemption

A woman in Georgia named Sandra Bullock won a primary for the Georgia House of Representatives last week, and she did it on name value alone, since she never campaigned. What is the name of the 2013 movie the actress Sandra Bullock starred in with George Clooney, where they were stranded in space?

Gravity

Angelina Jolie is 42 today. In what movie did she do the voice of Tigress?

Kung-Fu Panda

It was caught on a cell phone and went viral-- a woman shamelessly did what in a hotel swimming pool?

Shaved her legs

