Can't Beat Christine 6/6: Erica from Cromwell

Erica from Cromwell--Christine's stomping grounds--stepped up! How did she fare? Play along... and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

John Mayer says Jennifer Lawrence won't date him because of his track record with celebrity relationships. Which of these women did he NOT date: Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, or Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus



Yesterday was National Gingerbread Day. In which of these film franchises is the gingerbread man a character: Toy Story, Shrek, or Despicable Me?

Shrek



Crayola just released a new beauty line of makeup face crayons. They got a bunch of products including eye shadow, highlighters, lipstick, and more. How many Crayola crayon colors are there? 60 or 120?

120



Benedict Cumberbatch jumped out of an Uber to help when he saw four men mugging someone recently. What Marvel superhero does Cumberbatch play?

Dr. Strange

Happy Birthday to actor Robert England - he's 70 today. What movie franchise did he play an iconic horror character?

Freddy Krueger



Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!