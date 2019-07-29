Can't Beat Christine: Amber from West Springfield

Amber from West Springfield is on her way to Maine, but she took the time to see if she can't beat Christine! Hear how she did and play along... this one was a nailbiter!

1. Shark Week is back! What channel started Shark Week back in 1988?

Discovery

2. Jessica Alba's Twitter got hacked. She starred in a romcom called Good Luck Chuck, with which disgraced comic accused of stealing jokes?

Dane Cook

3. Anne Hathaway opened up about her infertility, saying it was not a straight line to either of her pregnancies. Which famed Broadway musical did she star in opposite Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe?

Les Miserables

4. Snooki is taking heat over the Instagram picture where she's sipping wine while bottle feeding her 2-month-old baby Angelo. How many kids does Snooki have?

Three

5. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner had one picture taken together with Beyonce, but both of them cropped eachother out when they put it up on Twitter. Seth played Pumba in The Lion King, who is what kind of animal?

Warthog