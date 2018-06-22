Can't Beat Christine: Angie from East Haddam

Angie from East Haddam stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Sounds like The Jerry Springer Show is ending after 26 seasons and about 4000 episodes. What state is the show filmed in?

Right here in Connecticut!



In 1994, The Lion King opened in theaters. What is the villain's name in the movie?

Scar



Chris Pratt says he's available for a Parks and Recreation reboot. The show was how he got his break. What was his character's name on the show?

Andy Dwyer



She's celebrating a birthday today. And she was the voice that sang the theme to Pee-wee's Playhouse... who is she?

Cyndi Lauper



What is the name of Melania Trump's iniative that address issues facing children?

Be Best



Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!