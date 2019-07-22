Can't Beat Christine: Brenda From Hamden

Brenda from Hamden dialed in this morning because she wants to beat Christine! Brenda had to have the right answer to more of our five trivia questions than Christine... how'd she do? Find out and play along!

1. It's so hot out that the Akron Zoo is giving their big cats a treat called a bloodsicle, which is exactly what you think it is-- a frozen blood popsicle. In which state would you find Akron?

Ohio

2. At Comic Con, Disney dropped their upcoming slate of Marvel movies, and it has five films on the books through 2021, including a standalone Black Widow movie and another Thor movie. Which A-list actress plays the Black Widow in the Marvel Universe?

Scarlett Johansson

3. Taylor Swift's fans are going after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for attending a fundraiser at her nemesis Scooter Braun's house. Scooter came to notoriety after finding which young male pop star on YouTube?

Justin Bieber

4. Eddie Murphy is rumored to have a deal with Netflix worth about $70 million for a group of standup specials coming soon. Murphy got his start on which long running sketch comedy show?

Saturday Night Live

5. The Lion King shattered box office records this weekend with a $185 million opening. When did the original Lion King come out-- 1994, 1996, or 1998?

1994