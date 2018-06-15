Can't Beat Christine: Caitlyn from Killingly

Caitlyn from Killingly stepped up to take on Christine! How'd she do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

London's famous wax museum unveiled Ed Sheeran's wax statue today. Name this famous wax museum that also has locations around the world!

Madame Tussaud's



Ben Affleck may not return as Batman because the film director Matt Reeves has turned in a screenplay that calls for a younger version of the character. Who was Batman before Affleck?

Christian Bale

241 years ago, the Continental Congress made the stars and stripes the first official US flag. How many stars were on there?

13

The first trailer dropped for Tim Burton's Dumbo. How does Dumbo fly?

With his ears



Courteney Cox is 54 today. What was her character's name on the TV show F*R*I*E*N*D*S?

Monica

