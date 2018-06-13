Can't Beat Christine: Christina from Collinsville

Christine... and neither of them fared well today, LOL. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

There's a report that Kevin Spacey may return to acting (or at least try to). What Netflix show was he starring in when his scandal broke?

House of Cards



Daniel Craig is looking to get rid of his beer belly before filming starts on the next Bond movie. How many Bond movies has he stared in?

4



This week in 1895, the first auto race took place! Which one of these was the highest selling car in America in 2017: Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, or Nissan Altima?

Civic



IHOP changed its name to IHOb. What does the 'b' stand for?

Burgers

Actor Tim Allen is 65 today. What was the last TV show he started in where he played the character Mike Baxter?

Last Man Standing

