Can't Beat Christine: Christina from Plainville

Christina from Plainville stepped up to take on Christine. How'd she do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!



It's the special celebrity birthday edition today!

Nicole Kidman is 51 today. Who is she married to?

Keith Urban



Lionel Richie is 69 today. Name the group he was in before he went solo.

The Commodores

John Goodman is 66 today. What is the name of the sitcom reboot that he was briefly involved in that's now been taken off the air?

Roseanne

Rock singer Brian Wilson is 76 today. What is the name of the iconic group he made famous?

The Beach Boys

Phylicia Rashad turned 70 yesterday. Name the iconic TV series she starred in from 1984-1992.

The Cosby Show

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!