Can't Beat Christine: Dan from East Hartford

Apple has become the first company to be valued at more than $1 trillion! Microsoft is famous for Internet Explorer. What is the name of Apple's web browser?

Safari



George Clooney's motorcycle accident injuries are worse than first thought. Source says George is lucky to be alive. Now, he has won two Academy Awards; one for acting in Syriana and another for co-producing what 2012 film with Ben Affleck?

Argo



Fruit Loops fans are petitioning Kellogg's to bring back cereal straws. The edible straws were discontinued in 2009 but have become a hot item again now that restaurants are doing away with plastic straws that harm the environment. Who is the mascot of Fruit Loops?

Toucan Sam



Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic will perform at the MTV VMAs on August 20th. What does VMAs stand for?

Video Music Awards



Lucille Ball was born on today in 1911. Name one of the three other cast members of I Love Lucy.

Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, or William Frawley



