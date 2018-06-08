Can't Beat Christine: Delaina from Pomfret

Delaina from Pomfret went up against Christine... and neither of them fared well today, LOL. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Reese Witherspoon is in talks to do a third Legally Blonde movie... there are no details yet. What is Reese's character's name in the movie?

Elle Woods



Mark Wahlberg turned 47 this week. He was the highest paid actor in the world in 2017 earning $68 million! What Boston neighborhood did the Wahlberg family grow up in?

Dorchester



Actress Julianna Margulies is 52 today. What was the iconic TV series she played Carol Hathaway?

E.R.



A guy on LSD got into a police chase and when he was pulled over, he told the cops that he was playing what video game?

Grand Theft Auto



What celebrity admitted his memory problems were caused by drinking and not dementia?

David Cassidy

