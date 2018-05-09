Can't Beat Christine: Elizabeth from Torrington

Elizabeth from Torrington took on the challenge today! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

The band U2 is playing our TIC Beach House! Which of these is NOT a U2 song? Angel of Harlem, With or Without you, or Jump?

Jump



SNL did a take off on the horror movie A Quiet Place where a group of people can't keep quiet enough to avoid being killed by monsters because they keep reading Kanye West tweets! Who has more Twitter followers? Kanye or his sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian?

Kanye

Billy Joel is celebrating a birthday today. What's the name of the music video that featured his then-girlfriend Christie Brinkley?

Uptown Girl

Yesterday was National Teacher Appreciation Day. Who played science teacher-turned-meth kingpin in the hit show Breaking Bad?

Bryan Cranston



The director of Ferris Bueller's Day Off came up with the idea for the movie on February 25th, 1985. He pitched it and sold it on the 26th and finished the entire screenplay by March 3rd!

John Hughes



