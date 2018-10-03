Can't Beat Christine: Heather from Southington

Heather from Southington was excited to play against Christine this morning, but does she beat Christine is the question? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Nicolas Cage wants to play Lex Luthor in the next Superman movie. Which actor played a younger more of a millenial businessman version of Luthor in Batman V Superman?

Jessie Eisenberg

On this date in 1950, "The Peanuts" comic strip first appeared in newspapers. Charlie Brown's catchphrase is "Good ______"

Grief

Burt Reynolds' fans honored him on Saturday with a car rally in New York. Fans drove their classic Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am cars in a parade called 'The 100 Trans Am Salute'. Burt drove the Firebird in his 1977 movie ________.

Smokey and the Bandit

Season 15 of "The Voice" has begun. A new coach is joining Blake, Adam, and Kelly. Who is it?

Jennifer Hudson

Cardi B surrendered to police Monday morning. She was charged with assault and reckless endagerment from a fight earlier this year at a strip club. What is the name of her baby that she had in July?

Kulture

