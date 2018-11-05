Can't Beat Christine: Hope from Bristol

Hope from Bristol wanted to find out if she could beat Christine... how'd she do? Play along and see if you "Can't Beat Christine."

HBO cast Naomi Watts in its first upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. Who is the author that created the entire franchise?

George R.R. MARTIN

He’s a rock singer, he’s 58 today, and one of his biggest hits was “Everything I Do”. Who is he?

Bryan Adams

Who showed up to school drunk recently during alcohol awareness week?

An Assistant Principal

What television icon went door to door last week encouraging people to vote?

Oprah

People who do this early this time of year are happier than people who wait. What is it?

Decorate for Christmas

