Can't Beat Christine: Karen From Newington

Karen From Newington called in to face off against Christine. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

In 2005, the sixth Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was released. It became the fastest selling book in history as fans bought 287,000 books per hour. Who was the Half-Blood Prince in the book?

Severus Snape.

Meghan Markele's father Thomas thinks she looks terrified while on outings with husband Prince Harry and the Royal Family, and is pleading to speak to and reconcile with his daughter. What month was the Royal Wedding?

May.

Netflix renewed Queer Eye For The Straight Guy for a third season set in Kansas City. How many Queer Eye guys are on the show?

Five.

Demi Moore turned up as a surprise guest at the roast Bruce Willis. She said "I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked." What character does Bruce Willis play in Die Hard?

John McClane.

Camilla Cabello recently visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. What hit song brought her to fame as a solo act?

"Havana."

