Can't Beat Christine: Kathy from Hebron

Kim and Kanye's daughter North West just turned five. Yes or No: Is she the oldest of their three children?

Yes

Dairy Queen is celebrating the release of Jurassic World with a Jurassic World-inspired ice cream. What does DQ call its soft serve ice cream with blended in toppings?

Blizzard

In 1893, Cracker Jacks were invented. What famous song has the lyrics, "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks"?

'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

The first trailer dropped for Tim Burton's Dumbo movie. In the movie, who is Dumbo's only friend besides his mother?

Timothy the mouse

Paul McCartney is 76 today. What ongoing bit from a late night TV show will he be a part of?

Carpool Karaoke

