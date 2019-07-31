Can't Beat Christine: Kristin from Bloomfield

Kristin from Bloomfield is ready to try to beat Christine. How'd she do? Listen and play along now!

1. Bruce Lee's daughter is not happy about his portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Which of these is not a Quentin Tarantino movie: Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, or Little Green Bag?

Little Green Bag

2. Kristen Stewart said she was misunderstood during her Twilight fame. How many Twilight films were made: three, four, or five?

Five

3. Melissa McCarthy said it seems like it would be awfully fun to do, when asked about the rumors of her starring in the Little Mermaid remake. She played Sookie St. James on which show based in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow?

Gilmore Girls

4. It looks like Lady Gaga may have moved on in the romance department, and it's not with Bradley Cooper. Her ex, Taylor Kinney, was on which NBC drama?

Chicago Fire

5. The Lion King surpassed the billion dollar mark yesterday, after being in theaters for just 19 days. Who directed the "new" version of The Lion King? **Hint: he was one of Monica's boyfriends on Friends**

Jon Favreau