Can't Beat Christine: Liz From Newington

Liz From Newington is ready to face the challenge and see if she can beat Christine! Will she be the first contestant since January to win? Listen and find out!

1. Leonardo DiCaprio had a no eye contact policy on the set of his new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For which movie did he win his Oscar? Was it Gangs of New York, The Revenant, or Wolf of Wall Street?

The Revenant

2. Johnny Depp has some backup from another crew member, when it comes to the alleged assault allegations of a location manager on the set of one of his movies last year. In the original Pirates Of The Caribbean, what was the name of the ship that Captain Jack Sparrow was trying to get back? Was it the Black Rose, the Black Dahlia, or the Black Pearl?

The Black Pearl

3. Jon Stewart was seen smiling outside of the Senate as Mitch McConnell walked by and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund was finally passed. On which talk show did Jon Stewart gain his notoriety?

The Daily Show

4. Lifetime has announced plans to release a two hour dramatic film about the college admissions scandal. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are not being considered for the roles at all. On which Netflix reboot would you find Lori Loughlin in recent years?

Fuller House

5. Steve-O has changed his tune about whether Jackass: The Movie 4 will ever happen. Who is the unofficial captain or leader of the Jackass guys?

Johnny Knoxville