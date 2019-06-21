Can't Beat Christine: Mark From Southington

June 21, 2019
Christine Lee
Mark from Southington was just walking to work when he decided to take the challenge, and see if he could beat Christine. How'd he do? Find out, and play along!

1. Prince William is 36 today. What's his wife's name?

Catherine Middleton

2. To celebrate his 35th birthday today, this celeb is going to have a couple of guys make believe they're beating him up. Who is it? 

Jussie Smollett

3. Chris Pratt is 39 today. What's the name of his current film in theaters? 

Avengers Endgame

4. A burglar in Florida was busted for a break-in, but more charges were added when the cops discovered he did what? 

Took his 4-year-old daughter with him

5. According to a new survey, 39 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 don't do what? 

Wear deodorant

