Can't Beat Christine: Mary from Durham

Mary from Durham stepped up to the challenge this morning. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

ABC has a show coming out in August called Castaway and it sounds like a mix between Lost and Surivor. In the movie Castaway, what was the name of Tom Hanks' volleyball friend?

Wilson



Animal lover Betty White posted a tribute to the late Koko the gorilla. Koko was one of the most famous animals on Earth. She could even communicate with humans using what?

Sign Language



The real Erin Brockovich just turned 58. who protrayed her in the film about her life, even picking up a Best Actress Oscar?

Julia Roberts



Instagram is launching long-form video feature in an effort to take viewers away from YouTube. Right now, if you post a video to your Instagram, how long can the video be?

One minute



On June 23rd, 1846 the saxophone was invented. Which of these former US Presidents played the saxophone: Bill Clinton, George Bush, or Barack Obama?

Bill Clinton

