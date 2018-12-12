Cant Beat Christine: Mary from Manchester

Mary from Manchester joined the show this morning and attempted to play against our Christine Lee. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine!"

Kenan Thompson promises that he and Kel Mitchell are down to do a Good Burger sequel. The Good Burger movie evolved from a sketch of the same name on which Nickelodeon show?

ALL THAT

The next James Bond movie wanted “Bohemian Rhapsody” stay Rami Malek to play a villain, but he can’t because he is busy filming the last season of “Mr. Robot.” Who is the current James Bond?

DANIEL CRAIG

While some in the business might see it as a good thing. Cardi B doesn’t think her beef with Nicki Minaj is good for business. Is Cardi B older or younger than 25?

OLDER

The Firefly Festival has released its 2019 lineup, which includes headliners Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco and Travis Scott. Firefly is in Dover, DE not to be confused with the defunct FYRE festival that left festival goers stranded in which part of the world?

THE CARRIBEAN

Frank Sinatra was born today in 1915. Frank had two daughters. Name one of them.

NANCY OR TINA