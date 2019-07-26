Can't Beat Christine: Melanie From Branford

Melanie from Branford is here to take the challenge... can she beat Christine, who's had a flawless victory since January? Listen to find out, and play along!

1. Rumors have been false about Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart breaking up. Riverdale can be found on which TV network? Fox, The CW, or Freeform?

The CW

2. Nickelodeon is working on a new competition show called America's Most Musical Family. Nick Lachey is hosting, and Debbie Gibson and Ciara are judges. Who is Nick Lachey's current wife?

Vanessa Minnillo

3. Constance Wu is starring in Hustlers, and she is insisting on top billing in all the press they're doing for the movie, even though it also stars Jennifer Lopez (who also produced it)? What is the name of the ABC sitcom that Constance stars in that she expressed displeasure when it was renewed this year?

Fresh Off The Boat

4. The trailer for Zombieland 2 dropped yesterday, and the original four stars are back. In the original movie, Woody Harrelson's character was searching for what type of snack food? Devil Dogs or Twinkies?

Twinkies

5. Selma Blair debuted her shaved head on social media yesterday, after receiving MS treatments. Which FX show was she fired from, starring Charlie Sheen, back in 2013?

Anger Management