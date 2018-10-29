Can't Beat Christine: Michelle From Ashford

Michelle from Ashford thinks she can beat Christine! Did she succeed? Find out, and play along to see if you can't beat Christine!

He was born today in 1942. He’s best known for saying things like, “Let’s paints some happy little trees.” Who is he?

Bob Ross

Actress Melanie Marden spoke at length Monday about the death threats she’s received since appearing as first lady Melania Trump in rapper T.I.’s racy music video. What country is the first lady from?

Slovenia

Actress Winona Ryder is 46 today. Name the current TV series where she plays the character Joyce Byers.

Stranger Things

What’s the most mentioned candy in music lyrics?

M&M’s or Skittles

Starbucks has a new Witch’s Brew Frappuccino for Halloween. What two colors make up the drink?

Purple and Green

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!