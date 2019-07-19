Can't Beat Christine: Nadine From Cromwell

Nadine is ready to play Can't Beat Christine! She had to answer five trivia questions, and get more correct answers than Christine... how did she do? Listen and find out now, and play along to see if you Can't Beat Christine!

1. Circle K convenience stores in Mexico have apologized for a Secretary's Day sale with wine and condoms on sale. They thought it was wholly inappropriate. What 1980's cult classic movie starring Keanu Reeves and George Carlin had the line "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K"?

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

2. Iggy Azalea is finally dropping her second album today. She came on the scene with which collaboration with Charli XCX back in 2014?

"Fancy"

3. Dave Chappelle asked people to put away their phones while he was hanging out at the club, and it was not a comedy club but a dance club. What channel would you find The Chappelle Show originally airing on for about two and a half seasons back in the 2000s?

Comedy Central

4. The Lion King is out this weekend, and James Earl Jones is the only returning cast member, playing Simba's father. What is his character's name?

Mufasa

5. The Top Gun: Maverick trailer hit the Internet last night, and YES we are all here for it. Tom Cruise is returning as Captain Pete Mitchell, with the call sign Maverick. What was the call sign of his ill-fated RIO in the original?

Goose