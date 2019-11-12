Can't Beat Christine: Sam From Hartford
November 12, 2019
Categories:
Sam is ready to face Christine! Hear today's challenger, and play along with today's pop culture quiz.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Nov
96.5 TIC For Highland Park Food Drive Highland Park Market
22 Nov
Luke Combs Mohegan Sun Arena
01 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Enfield Square Enfield Square
07 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Christmas On Main Street Main Street Middletown
12 Dec
Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino