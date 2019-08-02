Can't Beat Christine: Shannon from Meriden

Shannon from Meriden is ready to play the game. Did she beat Christine? Or did Christine come back after her loss earlier this week? Listen along to find out... and play along with the questions below!

1. Edward Furlong is 42 years old today. He played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Who is the "good" Terminator in that movie?

Arnold Schwarzenegger

2. Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has shut down rumors that he's dating another member of the Fab Five, Anthoni Porowski. Finished the title of the original show: Queer Eye ___ ___ ________ ___

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy

3. Julianne Hough came out as "not straight" yesterday in a Women's Health article. Hough was a dancer and judge of which ABC reality competition show?

Dancing With The Stars

4. Renée Zellweger put herself through college waitressing at a strip club. She came to prominence after which movie she did with Tom Cruise, about an untethered sports agent?

Jerry Maguire

5. Katy Perry and collaborators will pay nearly $3 million in restitution to Christian rapper Flame for copyright infringement of her song "Dark Horse." Who is Katy Perry's fiancee?

Orlando Bloom