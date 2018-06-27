Can't Beat Christine: Victoria from Middletown

Victoria from Middletown stepped up to the challenge this morning. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Katherine Heigl and her husband posted pictures of themselves goofing off at a cemetary, then she had to take them down and apologize following a lot of complaints. She played Dr. Izzie Stevens on what show from 2005-2010?

Grey's Anatomy

Cardi B and Offset, who are expecting their first child together, have secretly been married since last September. Cardi B has a song out with Maroon 5 that's currently number 5 in the country. What's it called?

'Girls Like You'

Russell Crowe has been cast as Roger Ailes in Showtime's untitled eight-episode series. He was the disgraced chairman and CEO of what network?

Fox



Kanye West thought Kim Kardashian might divorce him over that slavery comment he made. On what media outlet did he do that rant?

TMZ



J.J. Abrams is 52 today. What does he do?

He's a movie producer and director.

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!