Hollywood Stories: Carole Radziwill Leaves RHONY

Some RHONY drama causes Carole to bounce. Plus, Taylor makes a 'pawsome' trademark! And did Demi's friends anticipate her overdose? More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Imagine knowing that you're gonna have such a crazy night you bring revival drugs just in case? Well, on the night she overdosed Demi Lovato's friends reportedly had Narcan on them before they partied as a precaution! Also, she had to sneak around her handlers and loved ones recently because they were trying to keep her sober. How's she doing? She's reportedly awake and still in the hospital.

RHONY's Carole Radziwill is leaving the show and it's all bc of Bethenny Frankel! They had that falling out... so Carole is going her own way. Apparently Carole was mad that Bethenny wasn't cheering her at the finish line when she ran a marathon?? But Bethenny was busy helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Kelsey Grammer has been meeting writers to see if there's interest in bringing back a Frasier revival!

The Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate lifetime achievements of Cher and more.

Jeff Ross was on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a preview of the upcoming Bruce Willis Roast!

Video of Jeff Ross on Roasting Bruce Willis, Dennis Rodman &amp; Blake Griffin

Kylie Jenner was named this year's biggest earner on Instagram earning $1 million per post! She topped the 2018 list knocking Selena Gomez to second place. Kylie has less followers than Selena, but earns more per post. Soccer star Cristiano Renaldo was third, and Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian was fourth.

Taylor Swift has trademarked the name of her cats Olivia Benson and Dr. Meredith Grey. She sells cats merch on her website. And don't forget -- she's been cast in the upcoming musical movie, Cats!

Henry Cavill has been allowed into Tom Cruise's inner cake circle! This is that coconut cake Tom sends at Christmas to his friends. Henry didn't eat it because he thought it was healthy until a friend came over. He said it's the most luxurious cake ever!