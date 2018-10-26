Lighter Side: How Alcohol Can Help You!

Starbucks has just released a new drink in the spirit of Halloween called the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino! The Frappuccino contains orange crème flavoring, a dash of chia seeds, and a pinch of “lizard scale” powder. Make sure to tag us in your Instagram pictures with your Witch’s Brew Frapp!

Study shows that alcohol helps you forget about the all of the bad times and all of your problems! Researchers found, "when you put down three or more drinks the alcohol takes over the part of your brain that creates memories and it keeps it from forming some of the bad ones."