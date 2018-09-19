Can't Beat Christine: Amanda from Meriden

Amanda from Meriden called in this morning to see if she could beat Christine. How'd she make out? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

A Blade Runner TV series is in the works. No word yet on who's going to star in it. Who starred in the original movie?

Harrison Ford



AMC network CEO Josh Sapan said he wants The Walking Dead TV shows to continue for another decade. What did AMC stand for, from its inception in 1984 until 2002, when they took out the meaning due to a change in the channel's programming?

American Movie Classics



A Blaine, Minnesota man recently called the police on Buger King because they served him a cold Whopper. What is Burger King's most well-known slogan?

Have It Your Way



Julie Chen is allegedly leaving The Talk because her husband Les Moonves was ousted as CBS CEO, due to sexual misconduct allegations. Who is NOT a co-host of The Talk: Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, or Joy Behar?

Joy Behar



On this date in 1985, Late Night with David Letterman presented its first Top Ten list, "Things That Almost Rhyme With Peas." Which late night icon retired first, Letterman or Jay Leno?

Jay Leno

