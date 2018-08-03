Can't Beat Christine: Amber from Marlborough

Amber from Marlborough stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

People Magazine claims Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff got married last Tuesday in Italy. David is 66, Haley is 38. On which TV show did The Hoff play the character Mitch Buchanan?

Baywatch



Woman recently called police when the local pizzeria placed mushrooms on her pizza. She told the dispatcher she's allergic. According to Pizza Today, which is the number one pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales?

Pizza Hut



The Spy Who Dumped Me just opened in theaters. In the film, Justin Theroux and Mila Kunis break up. Who did Justin recently have a real-life break up with?

Jennifer Aniston

Actor Martin Sheen is 78 today. He has two famous sons, name one of them.

Charlie Sheen and Emilo Estevez



Warner Brothers is planning to reboot ALF. In the '80s sitcom which ran for four seasons, it was a furry alien. What did the furry alien like to eat?

Cats

