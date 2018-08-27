Can't Beat Christine: Angela From Farmington

Angela from Farmington wanted to find out if she could beat Christine! Find out if she does... and play along to see if you Can't Beat Christine!

In 2005, Sean Combs changed his name to Diddy... but that wasn't the first time he changed his name. What did he go by before he was P. Diddy?

Puff Daddy

Last week, we celebrated National Rum Day. According to TheSpiritsBusiness dot.com, what was the highest selling rum brand in 2017-- Bacardi or Captain Morgan?

Bacardi

A Dallas woman recently gave birth in the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A. Chick-Fil-A is the only chain restaurant that completely closes its doors one day a week. What is the day they close?

Sunday

Actor and Massachusetts native Steve Carrell just turned 56 yesterday. In which of his movies is the classic chest waxing scene, where he screams?

40 Year Old Virgin

Happy birthday to Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman)! He's 65 today. On his show Pee-Wee's Playhouse, he had a funny little song and saying... what's the missing word? "CONNECT THE ****]. LA LA LA."

Dots

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!