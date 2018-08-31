Can't Beat Christine: Dan from Plainville

Dan from Plainville stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently ran into her ex, Casper Smart at a restaurant in West Hollywood. How did Jennifer and Casper meet?

He was her backup dancer.



Brewery Ommegang of Cooperstown NY is brewing a Game of Thrones beer. It's called King in the North. Which Game of Thrones house rules the north?

The Starks



The Gong Show is back on prime time ABC! Which celeb hosts the reboot while playing a character he created called Tommy Maitland?

Mike Myers

Deborah Gibson is 48 today. What does she do?

Pop singer



Someone recently posted a photo of Prince Harry in his dorm room sitting in front of a Halle Berry poster. She saw it and said, "Ok Prince Harry, I see you." Berry won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress alongside Billy Bob Thornton in which romantic drama?

Monster's Ball

