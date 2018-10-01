Can't Beat Christine: Dan From Plainville

Dan from Plainville was more than ready to challenge Christine this morning. Did he have what it takes to beat her? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Former pop star Avril Lavigne just turned 34. She's been married twice, both times to lead vocalists in rock bands. Once was to Deryck Whibley, the singer of Sum 41, and the other was to Chad Kroeger, who sings for what band?

Nickelback



Fans are being scammed by fake celebrity accounts on social media. Multiple people have reported giving impostors thousands of dollars. One woman recently shelled out more than $10,000 for who she thought was Bruce Springsteen. What celebrity owned Myspace from 2011 to 2016?

Justin Timberlake



Conan O'Brien is hitting the road for his first standup comedy tour since 2010. What channel does his late night show air on?

TBS



CBS may replace Julie Chen on The Talk with Rosie O'Donnell. The TV show says Kris Jenner and Ann Curry are also being considered as replacements. What canceled soap opera did The Talk replace when it debuted-- As The World Turns or Port Charles?

As The World Turns



Judge Kavanaugh is trying to get confirmed to the Supreme Court. What is his first name?

Brett

