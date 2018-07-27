Can't Beat Christine: Dave from Glastonbury

Dave from Glastonbury stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe just turned 29. Harry's nick name in the story was the boy who _____ !

The boy who lived.

Back in 2008 Kid Rock was sentenced to a year of probation and $1000 for his part in a fight in Atlanta Waffle House. This isn't the first time he's thrown punches... he punched another musician over Pamela Anderson at the VMAs back in 2007. Who was it?

Tommy Lee

Justin Spieth is 25 today. What does he do?

Golfer

According to a recent study, you really don't enjoy the taste of this until you're 29. What is it?

Wine



Aside from her own name, what did Taylor Swift have trademarked?

Her cats' names!

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!