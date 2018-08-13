Can't Beat Christine: Donna from East Longmeadow

Donna from East Longmeadow stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Amanda Bynes' mother has been her conservator since 2014. Her conservatorship was just extended until 2020. What Broadway musical turned movie did she star in back in 2007 that also starred John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer?

Hairspray

Denise Richards is joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said she's looking forward to spending time with all the ladies and hopefully meeting Boy George. Was Denise Charlie Sheen's first, second, or third wife?

Second

LAPD presented cases for Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal, and Harvey Weinstein to the DA's office. What game show does Anthony Anderson host on ABC? Is it To Tell The Truth or $100,000 Pyramid?

To Tell The Truth

The Big Bang Theory originally wanted to cast Macaulay Culkin. They asked him three times but he turned them down. And while he'd be rich, he says he doesn't regret turning them down. What was Macaulay Culkin's character's name in Home Alone?

Kevin McAllister



Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 21st birthday. What is the name of her cosmetics company that is mainly responsible for her $9 million net worth?

Kylie Cosmetics

