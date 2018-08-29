Can't Beat Christine: Elyse from Enfield

Elyse from Enfield stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

We just recently celebrated National Tarzan Day. What is the name of the woman with whom Tarzan falls in love in all of the adaptations of the story?

Jane



Justin Bieber just purchased a $5 million Ontario, Canada home. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a theater, and boat house. What is Canada's version of national anthem called?

Prior to 1980, it was God Save the Queen. After 1980, it's Oh, Canada.

We recently lost Robin Leach who died at age 76. He was known for hosting what show?

Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous

War hero and former Presidential candidate John McCain passed away a few days ago at age 81. He was the longtime senator of what state: MA, AZ, or FL?

Arizona



Marvel is planning a significant Oscar campaign to get the film Black Panther nominated for Best Picture. What actor played the lead character in that movie?

Chadwick Boseman

