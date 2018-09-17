Can't Beat Christine: Gloria from Middletown

Gloria from Middletown is ready to take the challenge! How'd she do versus Christine? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Bruno Mars' rep denies the rumor he was being lined up to play Prince in a Netflix biopic. What 2010 song about money by Travie McCoy did Bruno sing the hook on?

Billionaire



Who was the latest artist to join The Voice as a judge?

John Legend



A guy on a motorcycle in Brazil was videotaped using a popcorn bucket as what?

A helmet



A new study shows the average person spends over an hour a day doing what?

Watching Netflix



Yesterday was a national celebration for something green... what was it?

Guacamole

