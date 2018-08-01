Can't Beat Christine: Hope from Bristol

Hope from Bristol stepped up to the challenge. Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

In Columbus Ohio, one of the stores in this chain had to be shut down because people were getting sick right before National Avocado Day.

Chipotle



Who is latest big mogul accused of sexual harassment?

Leslie Moonves



According to survey you'll be labeled a lazy jerk if you take what instead of walking?

The elevator



A viral video showed a pizza delivery guy who turned out to be a wiz at what?

Piano

Jerry Garcia was born today in 1942. What famous rock group was he the front man for?

The Grateful Dead

