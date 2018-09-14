Can't Beat Christine: Jim from Colchester

Jim from Colchester stepped up to the challenge! How'd he do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Some Democrats want Richard Gere to run for office. Here's the question - who was Gere's love interest in Pretty Woman?

Julia Roberts



Alex Trebek has returned for another season of Jeopardy! with a beard and people are split over whether they like it or not. Who hosted their show longer: Alex with Jeopardy! or Pat Sajak Wheel of Forturne?

Pat Sajak



Warner Brothers is said to be considering Game of Thrones star kit harington for Batman in a future movie. Who is the current person who played Batman?

Ben Affleck



Niall Horan of One Direction recently turned 25. How many members made up 1D at the time of their hiatus?

Four



Kanye West fans rejoiced this week when he announced plans to teach courses at the Art Institue of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. (Both schools said they don't know what he's talking about, LOL!) Here's the question: What sneaker brand puts out his Yeezy collection?)

Adidas

