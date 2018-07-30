Can't Beat Christine: Joe from Ellington

Joe from Ellington stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Orlando Bloom told Contact Music that he may marry Katy Perry. What pop star did Orlando Bloom punch in Ibiza a few years ago? Was it Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, or Mike Posner?

Justin Bieber



Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71 today. In 1982, he made a movie called ____ The Barbarian. Fill in the blank.

Conan



A burglar in California recently woke up a couple to ask for what?

Their WiFi password

What musical artist almost died recently when she overdosed?

Demi Lovato



And after Facebook stock crashed last week, Mark Zuckerberg is no longer richer than who?

Warren Buffet

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!