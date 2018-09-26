Can't Beat Christine: Joey From Southington

Young Jedi Joey from Southington called in to face Christine while he was walking in to work. Who will win today's challenge? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Prince Harry thought about getting a toupee. A source says Harry has been going bald for a few years, but unlike his brother William, he's trying to fight the losing battle. Prince Harry is the Duke of which-- Sussex, Cambridge, or York?

Sussex



Weight Watchers is changing its name to WW, as they rebrand to become a wellness and weight loss company. Who is the current celebrity spokesperson for Weight Watchers?

Oprah



Cardi B may get a solo set at the Super Bowl halftime show if negotiations work out. She was originally going to perform her hit song with Maroon 5, but she wants her own set. What single to Maroon 5 and Cardi B have out together?

"Girls Like You"



Olivia Newton John is 70 today! What is the movie she made with John Travolta?

Grease



Yesterday was National One Hit Wonder Day. Speaking of one hit wonders, who sang the song "Who Let The Dogs Out?"

Baha Men

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!