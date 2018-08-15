Can't Beat Christine: John from Cromwell

John from Cromwell wants to find out if he can beat Christine... can you? Play along and find out!

Kesha was recently involved in a fender-bender with a paparazzo. What rapper was she just on tour with, from June 6th until August 5th?

Macklemore

On this date in 1985, Arnold Schwarzenegger got engaged to a journalist and a member of the Kennedy family, who he was with until their divorce in 2011. What's her name?

Maria Shriver

HGTV bought the Brady Bunch house for $3.5 million. That's $1.6 million more than the listing price of $1.8 million. What is the name of the housekeeper on the Brady Bunch?

Alice

Idris Elba is stoking the recent speculation that he might take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig finally steps down. What was the first Bond movie Daniel Craig starred in?

Casino Royale

Jennifer Lawrence is 28 today. What is the name of her recent film, where she plays a ballerina turned Russian intelligence agent?

Red Sparrow

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!