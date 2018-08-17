Can't Beat Christine: Lamar from Bristol

Lamar from Bristol stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine.



Conan O'Brien's late show will be eliminating musical guests when they switch to a half hour format in January. Who is Conan's sidekick on the show?

Andy Richter

Weird Al Yankovic will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 27th. What pop legend did he parody with his songs 'Eat It' and 'Fat?'

Michael Jackson

Get your wallets ready! Girl Scouts are debuting a new cookie next year! What is the best-selling Girl Scout cookie to date?

Thin Mints

Sean Penn is 58 today. Name just one of his two ex-wives.

Madonna or Robin Wright

A 6-year-girl in Utah used her mom's Amazon account to do what?

Buy $350 worth of toys

