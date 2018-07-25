Can't Beat Christine: Leah from Windsor Locks

Leah stepped up to the challenge today! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be gettting a reboot with an African American actress in the lead role. Who played the lead in the original series?

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Matt LeBlanc is 51 today. What was his character's name on Friends?

Joey



Rihanna is currently recording two albums at once; one is a pop album, the other is reggae. She has the second most number one songs of all time for a female artist. Which icon is ahead of her -- Madonna or Mariah?

Mariah Carey



The New England Patriots came in just outside the top five on the Forbes list for most valuable sports teams in the world at #6. Who owns the team?

Robert Kraft

Honey Boo Boo is gonna compete on a special seaon of DWTS called Dancing With The Stars Junior. ABC has not announced a premiere date yet. What was the name of the spinoff show she did after Toddlers and Tiaras?

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

