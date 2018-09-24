Can't Beat Christine: Lieutenant Dan From Plainville

He's back again! Lieutenant Dan from Plainville is back to challege Christine! Can he beat her this time? Can you?? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Robert Irvine is 53 years old today. What does he do?

Chef



What football team just won their first game in 635 days?

Cleveland Browns



Apple just rolled out a new app, and everyone immediately started using it on one part of their bodies. What is the app?

Measure app



Cops are looking for two people who shoplifted WHAT, which they did twice from a grocery store this month?

Diarrhea medicine



Who played his farewell concert in Queens over the weekend?

Paul Simon

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!