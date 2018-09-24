Can't Beat Christine: Lieutenant Dan From Plainville

September 24, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Can't Beat Christine
Entertainment
Features
Shows

He's back again! Lieutenant Dan from Plainville is back to challege Christine! Can he beat her this time? Can you?? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine! 

 

Robert Irvine is 53 years old today. What does he do?
Chef

What football team just won their first game in 635 days?
Cleveland Browns

Apple just rolled out a new app, and everyone immediately started using it on one part of their bodies. What is the app?
Measure app

Cops are looking for two people who shoplifted WHAT, which they did twice from a grocery store this month?
Diarrhea medicine

Who played his farewell concert in Queens over the weekend?
Paul Simon

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!

Tags: 
can't beat christine