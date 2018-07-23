Can't Beat Christine: Lori from Springfield

Lori from Springfield stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Taylor Swift recently returned to her hometown of Reading, PA. Reading is also the name of a railroad in Monopoly. How many railroads are there in the game?

Four

Business Insider claims Tom Brady has sacrificed $60 million in career earnings to keep the New England Patriots competitive. Has he earned under or over $150 million so far?

Over - he's earned $196 million.



An artist known as Slash is 53 today. What does he do?

Plays guitar for Guns-n-Roses

This artist passed away on this day in 2011. Her biggest hit was a song called 'Rehab.' Who was she?

Amy Winehouse

Billy Joel just hit a performance milestone in his career. What was it?

100 performances at Madison Square Garden

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!