Can't Beat Christine: Mary from Manchester

Mary from Manchester stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

An 18th century gold coin featuring George Washington's likeness was recently acutioned off for $1.7 million! Who was the first President of the United States? Was it Washington, Jefferson, or Lincoln?

Washington



The weather anchor of The Today Show just turned 64. What is his name?

Al Roker

Fred Durst also had a birthday recently. He turned 48. Which band has he been the lead singer of since 1994?

Limp Bizkit



Olympic Gold Medalist and greatest sprinter in history, Usain Bolt, turned 32 yesterday. What is his home country who he competed for in the Olympics?

Jamaica



Mama June says she has gained 50 lbs. since undergoing lap band surgey. What's the name of her current reality show?

From Not To Hot



Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!