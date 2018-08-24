Can't Beat Christine: Melanie from Branford

Melanie from Branford stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

On this date in 1971, the original Shamu died. What is Shamu?

Whale

Aerosmith has sent a cease and desist letter to Trump because they want him to stop playing their 1993 song, 'Livin' on the Edge' at rallies. Which band sent a similar letter over their '80s hit, 'We're Not Gonna Take It'?

Twisted Sister



Ben Affleck is entering rehab for the third time for alchool addiction. What 2010 film did Affleck write and star in that follows a group of Boston bank robbers who set out to get one final score by robbing Fenway Park?

The Town

Sad news for Big Bang Theory fans. Creators announced the series will end after 12 seasons in May 2019. Who plays the main actress, Penny, on the series?

Kaley Cuoco



Actor Scott Caan (James Caan's son) turned 42 yesterday. He plays Danny Williams on a rebooted TV show from the '60s about an elite Hawaiin police task force. What show is it?

Hawaii Five-0

