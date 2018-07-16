Can't Beat Christine: Raymond from Waterbury

Raymond from Waterbury stepped up to take on Christine! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Living nightmare! A massive snake fell out of a bedroom ceiling and on to a sleeping man in New York! Speaking of snakes being where they aren't supposed to, what actor starred in the movie called Snakes on a Plane?

Samuel L. Jackson



Will Ferrell is 51 today. In what 2005 movie did he play a character named Darren?

Bewitched



Cheech Marin just turned 72. He's half of the famous stoner comedy duo, Cheech and... who?

Chong

Back in 1994, Tonya Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gilooly was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Who played Tonya Harding in the 2017 Oscar nominee I, Tonya?

Margot Robbie



Joaquin Phoenix says doing The Joker movie scares him but in a good way. He's gone deep into the character before. He played a country music star with a volatile lifestyle in the 2005 film Walk the Line with Reese Witherspoon. Who was he playing?

Johnny Cash

